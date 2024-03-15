HARARE – Controversial socialite Passion Java and businessman Mike Chimombe face arrest after a Harare businessman has filed a police report accusing the two of hiring thugs to attack him.
The businessman, Andrew Manongore filed the police report at Harare Central police station under IR 030777.
The development follows a violent incident at Rainbow Towers Wednesday night.
A source told ZimLive the two hired thugs to attack Manongore before Chimombe pulled a gun and pointed at the former’s guards.
“The matter was specifically reported at Harare Kopje police …which is an extension of Harare Central,” said the source.
It is alleged that over a dozen of the hired thugs attacked Manongore and also robbed him of US$18,000.
The incident is said to have been captured on CCTV.
Sources say Java is bitter with the businessman for snatching socialite Hillary Makaya from him.
Chimombe was allegedly infuriated after the businessman also labelled him broke.
Manongore is said to have sought refuge in a toilet after which he was taken to hospital for treatment together with his guards.