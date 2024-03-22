Public Servants Must Use Public Transport

Buses are packed, kombis are overcrowded, and the trains? Well, a majority of us so-called ama2k have never seen one in real life. Let’s just say they’ve seen better days.
Now, I’m not one to point fingers, but if there’s anyone who should be leading by example, it’s our public servants. Yes, I’m talking about the same folks who zip past us in their fancy cars while we’re squished into a Honda fit or a ZUPCO bus like sardines. It’s not just unfair; it’s a slap in the face to every hardworking citizen of this country.
Minister Felix Mhona, sir, with all due respect, it’s time for you and your colleagues to step down from your high horses and join us on the ground. How can you possibly fix a problem you don’t experience firsthand? How can you understand the daily struggles of the common man if you’re never rubbing shoulders with them?
So here’s a radical idea: every public servant must use public transport. Not just for a day or a week, but as a way of life. Feel the heat, experience the delays, and navigate the chaos. Maybe then, we’ll see some real change.
Because, let’s face it, our transportation system doesn’t just need a facelift; it needs a complete overhaul. And who better to spearhead this mission than those who have the power to make a difference?
So, to all the elected public servants out there, I challenge you. Ride with us. Understand us. Help us. It’s the least you can do for the people you serve, or rather, pretend to serve. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll start seeing a brighter future for Zimbabwe’s transportation system. One where everyone has a fair shot at getting where they need to go, without the daily battle we currently face.
It’s not just about convenience; it’s about equality. It’s about time.
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo || Writer
kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com || +263780022343