Recommendations from the Civil Society Organizations Meeting on Climate Justice in Zimbabwe

Below are the recommendations from the online meeting;
- Climate change is affecting marginalized communities more and there is need to ensure involvement of these affected communities on climate justice.
- Civil Society Organizations and other development partners need to push for a human rights centered approach on climate justice in Zimbabwe. There is a need to educate communities and ensure public participation on climate justice programmes to ensure human rights are prioritized.
- Building the capacity of communities on climate change adaptation and mitigation is critical. Supporting community based adaptation projects that include water harvesting, sustainable land use and planting drought resistant crop among other measures is equally important
- Civil society organizations have a critical role to advocate for climate friendly policies in Zimbabwe. In the same vein, collaboration amongst civil society organizations is critical in pushing the government to honour its obligations on climate justice.
- It is important to build and strengthen synergies between the media and civil society organizations as well as development partners in the push for climate justice. The media plays a critical role of informing, influencing policy and ensuring transparency and accountability.
- Efforts at climate justice must consider the gendered impacts of climate change and strive to address inequalities resulting from climate change