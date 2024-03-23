Zimbabwe Set to Compete in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in UAE

Divided into two groups, the participating teams will battle it out across two venues in Abu Dhabi. Zimbabwe finds itself in Group B alongside Ireland, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Vanuatu, promising fierce competition and thrilling cricket encounters.
The event offers a platform for teams from various ICC Global Development Regions to showcase their skills. Ireland and Sri Lanka, despite missing out on automatic qualification for this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, will join the mix, adding to the tournament’s diversity and competitiveness.
Matches will be held at Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval, both integral parts of the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. With an action-packed schedule featuring four matches per group stage match day, spectators can anticipate thrilling contests as teams battle for supremacy.
Zimbabwe’s journey kicks off against Vanuatu at Zayed Cricket Stadium on the opening day, setting the tone for an exhilarating tournament. With the final scheduled for May 7 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, teams are set to leave it all on the field in pursuit of glory.
Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, expressed anticipation for the tournament, highlighting its competitiveness and role in shaping the women’s cricket landscape. Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board, extended warm wishes to all participating teams, emphasizing the world-class facilities and the thrilling cricket spectacle that awaits.
As Zimbabwe takes on this challenge, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the action-packed showdowns that will determine the fate of teams striving to secure their place in the global cricket arena.
— Waseem Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya