Cyril Chigodo is collecting the money needed to ensure that some processes are dine at Parirenyatwa. In his words Chigodo says,”am appealing to the chess family , on behalf of Mr Bruce Madamombe who had a stroke today admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital .His family is in need of financial assistance, $150 usd for CT scan , and any amount shared is truly appreciated Ecocash 0774616824.” Below is a photo showing Bruce Madamombe and Cyril Chigodo at the recently held CBZ National Chess Championships before suffering a stroke. We hope people will contribute meaningfully. So far people have contributed and we hope by reading this report chess fans and players will also ensure that this noble cause is covered.The money is still short and I know we can do it. Get well soon Sir Madaz. We need him to recover so that he carries on doing what he loves most.
28.5.2024 8:48
Chess player hospitalised in need of help
Bruce Madamombe an avid chess player cum administrator is not feeling well. He suffered a stroke. He is currently at Parirenyatwa hospital and needs our help