Addressing illegal land allocations critical for environmental sustainability in Harare June 24, 2024

We are concerned that illegal land allocations, including on wetlands, has negatively impacted on environmental sustainability in Harare.
It is unfortunate that despite a legal framework that guarantees protection of the environment, Harare, like many other cities and towns continues to witness illegal land allocations that continue to compromise environmental sustainability.
We feel that the Harare City Council is not dealing decisively with the real cause of the mushrooming of illegal settlements in Harare.
The illegal and corrupt allocation of residential stands initiated by land barons and corrupt council officials is a cause for concern which calls for urgent action if this trend is to be nipped in bud.
Whilst the legal procedures have to be observed in acquiring residential stands , we are concerned that the Harare City Council has been paying a blind eye when houses are being built illegally and that there has not been thorough investigations by the City Fathers to identify the actual suspects within council who we believe are conniving with the land barons by selling land to unsuspecting buyers.
It is in this regard that we urgently demand the following :
- That the City of Harare must urgently carry out an inquiry into the mushrooming of illegal structures in Harare
- A forensic investigation at Harare City Council in order to identify the culprits and bring them to book
- That the City Council finds alternative land for the families affected by demolitions as provided by the constitution of Zimbabwe
It is important to note that the future sustainability of Harare is dependent on environmental sustainability.
This must be considered in Harare’s Materplan as the outdated one has paved the way for chaotic land allocations which often disregard environmental sustainability.
In line with our vision to increase community stewardship over the environment, we shall continue to mobilise residents to resist environmental degradation through illegal land allocations and public interest litigation remains key in this regard.
We urge residents to send their concerns to thenetwork263@gmail.com.
Signed by:
- Cleveland Action Alliance
- Network for Environmental and Climate Justice
- Residents Against Land Degradation