CHEGUTU – Former information deputy minister Bright Matonga has been arrested on allegations of stealing farm implements valued at US$424,888.
The allegations stem from a row he has had with a farmer who was leasing his Chegutu farm.
Police on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of the former Zanu PF legislator for Mhondoro-Ngezi.
“The ZRP confirms that Bright Matonga has been arrested by police in Chegutu, in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers, who were leasing his farm.
“A warrant of arrest was duly issued by the courts. More details will be released in due course,” police said through their official X handle.
Media reports said the one-time top politician was taken to Seruwe Police Station following his arrest and was expected to appear in court soon.
State media reports said Matonga was in a joint venture partnership with an unnamed white farmer, with whom he later had a misunderstanding.
The white partner, according to unnamed sources that spoke to state media, then tried to withdraw his implements, including tractors, but Matonga seized some of the implements, a situation that has landed him in police hands.
Matonga is not new to controversy.
In 2019, he was accused of duping a Malawian national of US$10,000, in a botched deal involving demonetised Zimbabwe dollar notes.
The matter was later withdrawn by the complainant.
Matonga served as Deputy Information Minister in one of late former President Robert Mugabe’s governments.