13:10 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Let Sanity Prevail

What a week this has been. In South Africa we have had elections where the ANC allowed a free ballot and lost their majority. I was expecting them to fiddle the outcome and hold onto a slim majority. But the real shock was the ANC response. The President’s speech after the results were made known was really presidential, dignified, honest and direct. The People have spoken, they want change. Wow.