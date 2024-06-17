17:10 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: Zimbabwe is bigger than political parties and family dynasties

Fellow Zimbabweans, we are issuing this statement at a critical time for our beloved country, Zimbabwe. The current events in our nation are alarming, and we urge all Zimbabweans to stand up against the Chivhayo mafia and all the syndicates capturing the state, as our country is at risk and soon will soon be left with no country.