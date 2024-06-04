Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 1st June 2024

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/53764144145/sizes/m/
The South African elections have come and gone, and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has lost its outright majority in Parliament. The ANC, nonetheless remains the dominant and largest party in South Africa. With no party in a position to form government on its own, talks are currently underway with significant others to go into coalition with the ANC.
When SA president Ramaposa addressed the nation following the declaration of the final results, one could only marvel at the statesmanship and political maturity with which he accepted the electoral outcomes and encouraged all to put South Africa first. He even congratulated those breakaway factions from the ANC, ie the MK and EFF parties, indicating he was prepared to work with them regardless.
In Zimbabwe, we are reminded of the 2000 referendum and the 2008 election defeat of ZANUPF. The ruling party reacted by unleashing a wave of violence across the Southern African nation, which saw hundreds of opposition activists either murdered or disappeared. Many livelihoods were also lost.
The politics of suppression, coercion, and retribution are still huge ongoing concerns in Zimbabwe. The 2023 election bears all the hallmarks of electoral gimmickry, hence the condemnation by all.
It is hoped that Zimbabwe will learn from South Africa’s mature politics and will put Zimbabwe first ahead of any political label. The Vigil will continue to call for free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe.
