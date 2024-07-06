19:33 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: All set for PE Chess Festival

All is set for the Prince Edward Chess Festival set for the 27th of July. This will be a teams tournament that is attracting teams and schools from as far as Bulawayo. Gifford High School, Inyathi High School, Marondera High School, Mazowe High, Peterhouse, are among the schools that have shown their interest in the tournament.