All set for PE Chess Festival

This is a teams tournament for both boys and girls. Teams will be made up of four players. There is also a Development section composed of primary School learners.
Dominican Convent the school that has been making some waves in the girls division will be poised to win the girls section.
There will be some exciting prizes on offer at this year’s event. Schools should confirm their participation before the 20th of July. A galore of prizes expected in this event. Defending Champions,Prince Edward will be out to take it. They will however face some stiff competition from Harare High, Gifford and Allan Wilson. Schools should state the number of teams they are going to send for this exciting tournament.
Meanwhile there was an error that occured about PE Scooping the Dominican Convent. Emmanuel Rabvu is From Hellenic school not Prince Edward, while Simbabrashe Chiponda is from Prince Edward School. Apologies for the error for the inconvenience caused by this mistake. Emmanuel Rabvu is one of the best players in the under 20 age group in the country at large. He is poised to do well in his academics. We hope he continues with his vein of form both in chess and academics.