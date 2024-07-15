As we celebrate or perhaps violate the 44th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence, there is a somber pause in thought, a bittersweet reflection on the journey to freedom etched in both triumphs and tribulations. The struggles and sacrifices of the past that birthed the hopes of a liberated nation feel juxtaposed against the current state of affairs in Zimbabwe.
It is a nation struggling to uphold the democratic ideals that the heroes of the liberation war fought for. Demised heroes are turning in their graves as the living ones are turning the country upside down. On 14 August 2020 the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference penned a thought-provoking pastoral letter, “The march is not ended” which bemoaned that “the struggle in Zimbabwe, between those who think they have arrived and those on the march has resulted in a multi-layered crisis of the convergence of economic collapse, deepening poverty, food insecurity, corruption and human rights abuses among other crises in urgent need of resolution”. Three years later, the country remains trapped in the same vicious cycle of elusive fundamental freedoms and l also reflect, “ the long march to freedom is not ended”.
The celebration of independence should be a time of joy and pride, a moment to honor the hard-fought victory over colonial oppression. However, the reality is that the euphoria of independence is overshadowed by the harsh truth that authentic freedom is still a dream deferred for many Zimbabweans. A dream deferred and never to be witnessed by contemporary heroes like Levison Ncube and Itayi Dzamara.
In the aftermath of independence, there was a fervent belief that the nation was on the cusp of an era of prosperity, democracy, and respect for human rights. The enthralling rhetoric of justice, equality, and freedom reverberated through the hearts of the people. But alas, the promise of a new dawn has been marred by the heavy-handed suppression of dissent, the erosion of democratic freedoms and capture of the Mt Hampden parliament.
The echoes of the Long March to Freedom, symbolizing the struggle for self-determination and justice, still resound. The heroes of Zimbabwe’s independence fought for a vision of a country where all citizens would be afforded the inalienable rights enshrined in the Lancaster House constitution cum 2013 constitution. It was a collective dream of a nation where tolerance, pluralism, and the rule of law would serve as the cornerstone of society.
Yet, the present reality paints a different picture. The erosion of democratic principles, the stifling of free speech, the repression of political opposition, and the violation of human rights tarnish the legacy of those who labored for Zimbabwe’s independence.
The Long March to Freedom, though marked by moments of progress, encounters roadblocks that impede the realization of true freedom. It is a march fraught with the enduring struggle against corruption, inequality, poverty, and autocratic tendencies.
The resilience of the Zimbabwean people is awe-inspiring. In the face of adversity, they have continued to demand accountability, justice, and the restoration of their rights. The resilience reflects a populace yearning for the promises of independence to be fulfilled.
The continued long march to freedom requires principled opposition leadership, a grounded civil society movement, agency of the citizenry, coupled with a commitment to the rule of law, and a dedication to the advancement of human rights by the Mnangagwa administration. It necessitates the recognition that freedom is not a one-time event but an ongoing process, demanding vigilance and unwavering dedication to the noble ideals of democracy.
As Zimbabwe commemorates 44 years of independence, the nation stands at a crucial juncture. It is a moment for introspection, a time to reflect on the unfulfilled aspirations of the liberation struggle. It is a call to action, urging all stakeholders to recommit to the principles that underpin genuine freedom.
The long march to freedom is not ended. It is a relentless pursuit, an unyielding journey towards the emancipation of hearts and minds. The echoes of the liberation war heroes beckon the nation to honor their sacrifices by upholding the dignity and rights of every Zimbabwean. The promise of independence must be kept aflame, illuminating the path towards a Zimbabwe where freedom, justice, and democracy reign supreme.