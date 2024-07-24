HARARE – The Zimbabwe Football Association says it has interviewed five candidates – all foreigners – for the vacant job of national team coach.
In a statement on Monday, ZIFA listed those interviewed so far as Spaniard Gerard Nus, Brazilian Marcio Barcellos as well as Germans Antoine Hey, Winfried Anton Schäfer and Michael Nees.
The preliminary interviews were conducted Monday, 22 July with the second round of interviews set for the next few days.
ZIFA pledged to “ensuring a thorough evaluation of each candidate’s qualifications, vision, and ability to lead our national team to new heights”.
The football mother body did not give names of other candidates shortlisted for the country’s top football coaching job.
Zimbabwe has not been without a substantive national team coach since its return to international football following the lifting of a CAF ban on international matches a year ago.
The Warriors have had caretaker coaches who include former Highlanders mentor Baltemar Brito, FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza and lately Jairos Tapera of Manica Diamonds.
Zimbabwe continues the elusive hunt for international glory with successive coaches, both local and foreign, yet to take the country beyond the Africa Cup of Nations group stages.
However, the country has seen relative success at regional level while playing against continental minnows who include Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.
The debate on who is best suited for the demanding job between local and foreign coaches continues to date.
All the coaches who have taken the country to AFCON tournaments are local.
Meanwhile, a concurrent hunt for the Mighty Warriors coach has been launched following the expiry of former coach Shadreck Mlauzi’s contract last year.
ZIFA said it is “diligently working on compiling the shortlist for the Mighty Warriors Head Coach position” with the interview process for the job set to be completed by Monday, 29 July.
“ZIFA remains committed to appointing the most qualified and capable coaches to lead our national teams,” said the football mother body.
“We believe that these appointments will significantly contribute to the development and success of Zimbabwean football on the international stage.”