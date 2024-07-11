Zimbabwe court orders activists to jail

HARARE (Reuters) – A Zimbabwe court on Tuesday ordered 18 opposition activists facing charges of terrorism back to prison after they were indicted for trial next month in a move that will spark fresh tensions in the new unity government.
The activists, including leading human rights activist Jestina Mukoko, say they were abducted by state security agents from their homes last year and tortured to force them to confess to planning to remove President Robert Mugabe from power.
The activists, who also include several Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) members, were granted bail in March with the consent of state prosecutors.
“We were surprised by the magistrate’s decision as we were making prior arrangements with the state. She just said the matter was now outside her jurisdiction and remanded them in custody,” Alec Muchadehama, one of the defence lawyers, said.
Muchadehama said the 18 had been indicted for a trial which starts next month. Lawyers were preparing to apply for bail at Zimbabwe’s High Court later on Tuesday.
Long-time rivals Mugabe and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC formed a unity government in February after months of wrangling but sharp differences remain over issues such as the review of the posts of central bank governor and attorney general.
“Today’s ruling seriously threatens not only the life and health of the inclusive government, but its longevity and durability,” the MDC said in a statement.
Mugabe has yet to swear in Roy Bennett, a senior white MDC member, as deputy agriculture minister. Bennett was jailed for a month in February on charges of plotting terrorism.
Western donors, who have demanded the unity government carry out wider political and media reforms and called for the release of all political prisoners before committing funding, are likely to raise concerns.
The U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe, James McGee, called for freedom of the press in the country.
“Zimbabwe stands at the door of incredible opportunity. The world is watching to see if the country will open the door with a new commitment to freedom of expression, freedom of speech and freedom of the press,” he said at the launch of an exhibition to mark World Press Freedom Day in Harare.
Some media advocacy groups said they would boycott a media stakeholders’ conference called by the government to consider reforms, in protest at the re-detentions.