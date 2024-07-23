23.7.2024 13:41
by Amnesty International

Zimbabwe: Free arbitrarily detained opposition members: Citizens Coalition for Change members

On 16 June, police arrested and arbitrarily detained 79 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members, including interim party leader Jameson Timba.

On 16 June, police arrested and arbitrarily detained 79 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members, including interim party leader Jameson Timba. The group had gathered at Jameson Timba’s house to commemorate the International Day of the African Child. On 17 June, police charged the detainees with “gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct.” One person was given bail and 2 minors released, while 76 activists remain in remand as they await court proceedings. The Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all 76 CCC members and drop all the politically motivated charges against them.

AFR4683382024ENGLISH

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *