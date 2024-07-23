On 16 June, police arrested and arbitrarily detained 79 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members, including interim party leader Jameson Timba. The group had gathered at Jameson Timba’s house to commemorate the International Day of the African Child. On 17 June, police charged the detainees with “gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct.” One person was given bail and 2 minors released, while 76 activists remain in remand as they await court proceedings. The Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all 76 CCC members and drop all the politically motivated charges against them.Featured
23.7.2024 13:41
Zimbabwe: Free arbitrarily detained opposition members: Citizens Coalition for Change members
