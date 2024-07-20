Zimbabwe hosts historic investment forum

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter
It also aims to exhibit SADC regional priority infrastructure projects to mobilise resources to support the implementation of the RISDP 2020-2030; present key milestones achieved in the context of implementing the SADC regional integration agenda, and notable contributions towards Agenda 2063; and define clear and specific actions that align with the priorities.
In a concept note, the SADC Secretariat said the forum was a follow-through on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two bodies to cooperate in industry, transportation, infrastructure, construction, energy, water, health, trade, agriculture and investment, among other areas.
“Overall, SADC and BADEA clearly have shared overall goals and objectives.”
The SADC Secretariat spelt out the modalities for the holding of the forum.
“The high-level forum will be a one-day event that will be held on the morning of August 14, 2024 during the Council/Summit Sessions in Harare, Zimbabwe. The afternoon will be for exhibitions only.
“The Investment Forum will take the form of a conference, in which the first part will consist of formal speeches, policy presentations and conference resolutions by SADC, BADEA and the SADC Business Council. The second part will be an exhibition, where delegates will tour exhibition booths/information stalls to access more practical information on regional priority projects, BADEA products and financing solutions and initiatives on private sector development,” said SADC.
Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Mr Michael Chiwoneso Mukura, said a SADC Technical Assessment team was in the country for its third and final mission.
“During the visit, the Assessment Mission will engage with the Technical Committees responsible for the Summit preparations and finalise logistical and other relevant issues.
Mr Mukura said Government would continue to work hand in glove with the SADC Secretariat to ensure all preparations are completed on time.
“His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will assume the Chairmanship of the SADC, taking over from the President of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency Joäo Lourenqo,” said the Foreign Affairs spokesperson.