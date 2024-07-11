18:01 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 6th July 2024

Last week, a video was going round in which Mnangagwa suggested he was preparing to go into retirement. In the video, he is heard reminding his audience that he is currently serving his second and last term as ZANUPF leader. He goes further to say ZANU PF will be going to Congress at some point during the current 5-year term to choose a president, together with new leadership.