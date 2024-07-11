Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 6th July 2024

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/53841216784/sizes/m/
Going by the comments on this video, it would appear whilst Mnangagwa’s stance is welcome, many remain uneasy about its veracity. Mnangagwa’s previous comments, in which he said ‘2030 ndinenge ndichipo (I will still be there)’ does not help matters. To confuse the picture even further, the leadership of the youth, the women’s wing and others in prominent positions are often heard promoting slogans exhorting Mnangagwa to continue beyond his current tenure. Thus many are sceptical and have theorised that Mnangagwa’s statements are simply calculated to test the waters.
Were Mnangagwa to walk his talk, it would be a welcome departure from the late President Mugabe’s approach whereby all those in the presidium would die in office starting with Simon Muzenda, Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Msika, John Nkomo and so on.
Corruption and human rights abuses committed during a leader’s tenure inspire perpetrators to want to hang on to power for protection. Surely Zimbabwe’s democracy deserves better given the population’s literacy, international exposure, and all they have suffered during 44 years of Independence.
Thanks to those who came today to give the hapless citizens of Zimbabwe a voice, some coming from as far afield as Scotland and Cardiff: Milton Bingwa, Shepherd Gandanga, Simbarashe Jingo, Charles Kanyimo, Jonathan Kariwo, Chido Makawa, Philip Maponga, Patricia Masamba, Mashama Mazise, Mellisa Mbavarira, Ephraim Tapa and Lynett Chido Tsoka. Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720318551431.
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 20th July from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- PLEASE NOTE: For August the usual pattern of Vigils will be different. We will meet outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London on the 1st (3rd August) and 4th (24th August) Saturdays of the month. All other Saturdays will be virtual Vigils when there will be no meeting outside the Embassy. We will revert to the usual pattern on meeting on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month in September.
- 2024 ROHR sponsored 15 mile walk. Saturday 3rd August. More information as plans develop.
- ROHR Barbecue and Beach Party. Saturday 17th August.
- ROHR Petition Submission. Saturday 24th August.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
