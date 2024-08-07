Fan Asks Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza To Play For Pakistan, His Response Wins Internet

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Raza, “Have you ever thought about playing for Pakistan? You could help resolve the middle-order batting woes.”
In reply, Raza maintained his loyalty towards Zimbabwe Cricket and stated that he will try to “repay the faith”, which was shown to him by the board.
“I will only and ever represent Zimbabwe. (Zimbabwe) spent time and money on me and I am only trying to repay their faith and whatever I achieve will never even get close to repaying it. Zim is mine and am theirs fully,” stated Raza.
In an another post, a fan asked Raza to name his favourite bowler and batter. Surprisingly, Raza named a few players, which included India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi, and former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine.
In a recently-concluded five-match T20I series against India, Raza was appointed as Zimbabwe skipper. Despite taking 1-0 lead, Zimbabwe ended up losing the series 4-1.
Talking about overall stats, Raza has scored 1187 runs and scalped 34 wickets in 17 Test matches. In ODIs, he has scored 4154 runs while in T20Is, he has registered 2037 runs in 91 games.
Apart from this, Raza has played nine IPL matches for Punjab Kings, where he scored 182 runs and also scalped three wickets.