Human rights defenders condemn arrest, alleged torture of activists in Zimbabwe

Four human rights activists — Vusumuzi Moyo, Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi and Robson Chere — arrived at the so-called Rotten Row Magistrates court in Harare Friday with members of the police.
The four walked into court hours after Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights released photos showing bruises, welts and blood on their bodies.
Douglas Coltart is with the organization, which is representing the four.
“The horrific human rights abuses that we have seen over the past few days are not just crimes under Zimbabwean law which they are, but they also crimes under international law,” said Coltart. “And I think it is very important for Zimbabwean authorities who are involved with giving orders for these atrocities to be perpetrated or those who are carrying them out to understand that while they may think that they will always be impunity, they will come a time where there will be accountability for these abuses.”
On Friday, the four were charged with disorderly conduct for protesting the detention of 79 opposition supporters who have been in custody since June on charges of holding an illegal gathering.
Speaking to VOA Friday, Mary Lawlor, a U.N. special rapporteur on human rights defenders, said she was disappointed by the arrests and apparent torture of the four activists by Zimbabwean authorities.
“From what I understand, they were taken off a flight, held incommunicado for a number of hours before being charged with disorderly conduct as a result of their participation in a peaceful protest calling for the release of opposition political figures,” said Lawlor. “I unreservedly call for the immediate release of all four detained activists and an investigation into the allegations of maltreatment to which they were subjected to while in custody.”
Late Thursday, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, flanked by Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and several high-ranking police officers, said the government is aware of attempts to disrupt the smooth flow of the SADC summit that Zimbabwe is hosting in about two weeks.
He said the government would not allow illegal gatherings ahead of the summit.
“It is clear that the organizers seek to provoke a heavy-handed response from government which they assume would attract global attention and put Zimbabwe on the spotlight. We have been through such episodes before and are prepared for same,” said Kazembe.
“The attempts of rendering the country ungovernable will be met with befitting responses,” he said. “Let those seeking to create an atmosphere of despondency among peace-loving citizens, let them be warned that such antics will not be tolerated. Fellow Zimbabweans, we assure you all to deal with those bent on lawlessness.”
On Friday, the four arrested activists submitted an application for bail and applied for discharge, saying they had been tortured after they were taken off their flight earlier this week.