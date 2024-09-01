21:40 by Veritas Have your say: Is the Multi-Currency System Legal?

Even before 2009, when the Zimbabwe dollar disappeared in a hyper-inflationary implosion, foreign currencies were used to pay for goods and services in most ordinary transactions in the country. In April 2009 the Government declared a basket of foreign currencies – the US dollar, the British pound, the South African Rand and the Botswana Pula – to be legal tender in Zimbabwe, which meant that foreign currencies could officially be used for all transactions.