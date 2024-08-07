Jailed tourists, snatched activists turning into PR nightmare for Zimbabwe ahead of SADC summit

The government has spruced up parts of Harare and is now cracking down on dissent, all apparently in anticipation of a summit it hopes will lend legitimacy to an election SADC itself has questioned.
Jailed tourists Lucas Slavik, a Czech national, and Ugandan Tom Ssekamwa went on hunger strike over the weekend, demanding to see representatives from their countries.
The two were travelling together when they were taken in on different alleged violations on 1 August in Masvingo Province, about 300km south-east of Harare.
Slavik faces a charge of spreading falsehoods through a recorded video.
In the video, he narrated Zimbabwe’s bad economic state and long power and water cuts.
Police attending to a car accident nearby overheard and apprehended him.
Police officers then, “acting on a tip-off”, raided a backpackers lodge where Slavik was booked in and searched Ssekamwa’s bags.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the search showed Ssekamwa had contravened the Censorship and Entertainment Act.
A court in stitches
Initially, Slavik was charged with “publishing falsehoods” but that was later changed to “publishing false statements with intention to incite the public”.
Knowledge Mabvure of the Chihambwakwe Law Chambers argued Slavik was being charged under a law that was struck off as the court suffered a power outage.
This irony drew laughter from the gallery.
Mabvure also argued it was a fact there were power and water cuts under way in Masvingo.
Last week, the government asked the country’s power utility, ZESA, to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to selected venues to be used during the SADC gathering.
‘Being young is a crime’
There are now more than 80 civil society and political activists behind bars after a series of arrests starting in July. That is not counting 44 student activists jailed on 24 July for an allegedly unlawful gathering.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the 44 paid admission of guilt fines after the police threatened to hold them for up to a month in custody, which would see them behind bars while the SADC summit, in mid-August, was under way.
Last year’s losing presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, said: “Being an active conscious citizen and being young has become a crime.
“The citizens, especially the young people, are persecuted for their beliefs and for wanting better lives.”
Last week, civil society activists Namatai Kwekeza, Samuel Gwenzi, Robson Chere, Promise Munkuli and Vusimuzi Moyo were ejected from a domestic flight and arrested.
They have since been charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly demonstrating outside the Rotten Row Magistrate’s Court in Harare where 78 activists were due to appear.
Harare under pressure
Western embassies stationed in Harare have condemned the arbitrary arrests.
In a statement, the US Embassy said the arrests “run counter to the democratic principles upon which SADC is built”.
The heads of mission of European Union countries stationed in Zimbabwe added they were deeply concerned and urged “authorities to uphold fundamental freedoms in line with the Zimbabwe Constitution and international human rights obligations, including on arrest, detention, and legal proceedings”.
Last week, South African government coalition partner the DA suggested the SADC summit should be moved from Zimbabwe because of human rights violations.
It also called on SADC to act on Zimbabwe.
“By abusing state machinery to violate the rights of Zimbabweans, the unrepentant ZANU-PF regime has demonstrated that it is prepared to go to any lengths to violate the law in order to entrench its authoritarian rule.
“South Africa, and by extension, SADC, have an obligation to hold the Zimbabwean government to account,” read a statement attributed to Emma Louise Powell the DA’s spokesperson on international relations and cooperation.
Addressing a public lecture at Rhodes University in Makhanda, EFF leader Julius Malema said young people in Zimbabwe should come together to bring an end to the country’s woes.