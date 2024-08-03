Mnangagwa regime is the one causing Zimbabwe reputational damage

The forthcoming 44th Ordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled for 17th August 2024 has become a curse on Zimbabwe.
Instead of the occasion being a welcome respite from the daily suffering and struggles of the ordinary citizenry – most Zimbabweans now wish this event had never come to their country.
In most countries, when an opportunity to host international events comes their way, they use this as a way to unite the nation.
Even when there are those with their grievances – which they want to be heard by the world – the authorities incorporate them and allow their voices to be loud and clear.
As such, whether one has a grievance or not, everyone looks forward to the international event – as a way of all people coming together around the gathering, regardless of their differing views.
In democratic societies, everyone is permitted to express their views without hindrance – since it is normal for people to differ.
However, if handled with wisdom and care, the differences can never hamper the smooth flow of the international event.
Let us look at the ongoing XXXIII 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (France) – which most of us are enjoying each day.
In spite of all the amazing sporting activities we are watching every day, as we are glued to our television sets – how many people actually know that these games have been riddled with protests?
On 15th December 2023, members of the ‘Le Revers de la Medaille’ group protested on the steps of the Sacre Coeur Basilica to draw attention to the impact of the 2024 Paris Olympics on low-income and poorly-housed communities.
In October 2023, protesters gathered outside the Paris Olympics headquarters to implore organizers to respect the rights of migrants and other unhoused people.
Labour strikes have repeatedly beset Olympic preparations as well.
Construction workers, as well as employees at the Paris Mint — which made the Olympic medals — and others have demanded better conditions and pay.
Airport workers also threatened to strike in mid-July, but the action was ultimately called off.
In April, the Paris Olympics headquarters was also the site of pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s ‘institutional participation’ in the Games.
Demonstrators argued that Israeli athletes should follow a similar protocol to Russian athletes – who compete under a neutral flag and without the presence of Russian officials at the Games – due to previous doping scandals and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In the midst and aftermath of all these protests, the Olympics have proceeded quite well, and both the people of the host France and the world have been enjoying every second of the games.
Why have these games not been mired in controversy?
Why have we not been reading news headlines coming from France for all the wrong reasons – both in the run-up or during these games?
In fact, why is it that many people across the world may not even know that so many demonstrations ever took place around these Olympics?
The answer is quite simple.
The President Emmanuel Macron administration never regarded these protests as ‘attempts by nefarious malcontents to destabilize France and tarnish its image’.
The genuine grievances and concerns of various groups in France were never taken by those in power as acts by ‘foreign-sponsored failed politicians aimed at causing reputational damage on France’.
There was never a panicked and hysterical crackdown and clampdown on any perceived voices of dissent who were suspected of or even known to be organizing these protests.
We never heard of any activists and their leaders being raided (even in their private residences), brutally beaten up, and arrested.
The citizens’ rights to demonstrate and freedom of assembly and expression were respected by the Macron administration.
In fact, these demonstrations were embraced as an opportunity for the voices of previously voiceless marginalized communities to finally be heard.
Workers, the poor, the homeless, and even immigrants all had their grievances and plight pushed into the limelight due to the Olympic Games in Paris.
As a result, the games processed quite well, and the reputation of France remained intact and was never damaged or compromised.
In fact, I have a newfound respect for Macron and his government.
This is in stark contrast to the situation here in Zimbabwe under the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa regime.
As the country prepares to host the SADC Summit, the country is making global news headlines for all the wrong reasons.
It is now terrifying tuning into global news channels since one is likely to be met with shameful stories of gross human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.
This morning alone, the news on the vicious ‘abduction’ of four rights defenders – Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Vusumuzi Moyo, and Samuel Gwenzi – from off an airplane, were making international headlines.
I felt so ashamed as a Zimbabwean hearing the harrowing accounts of how these brave activists were savagely tortured at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and then handed over to the police.
Then, there is the ongoing humiliation on the country of the 78 opposition supporters who are still languishing in remand prison after being arrested at a private residence as they commemorated the Day of the African Child on 16th June 2024.
One was arrested and is currently incarcerated with her one-year-old baby, whilst the other required emergency surgery on her leg after an alleged barbaric attack by the police during their arrest.
We have had other voices of dissent – such as members of the Job Sikhala-led NDWG (National Democratic Working Group) and the ZINASU (Zimbabwe National Students Union) – maliciously arrested.
Just yesterday, there were reports that opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume had been arrested…again.
All these individuals and groups are accused of ‘holding unsanctioned meetings’ for the purpose of ‘planning illegal demonstrations’.
Nonetheless, what is an ‘unsanctioned meeting’ when these were private gatherings – which are permissible under the law without the need for any police clearance?
Besides, is freedom of assembly and association not protected under section 58 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe?
In the same vain, what is ‘planning illegal demonstrations’ – when the right to demonstrate is enshrined under section 59 of the country’s supreme law?
Let us remember that these people were not arrested as they embarked on a supposed ‘illegal demonstration’ but for ‘planning an illegal demonstration’?
What nonsense is that?
How does one prove the planning of any ‘illegal demonstration’ before it is actually implemented?
How do the authorities know those allegedly planning these demonstrations were not going to follow the laid down legal procedures?
We all need to remember that the state claims that most of these ‘demonstrations’ were being planned to coincide with the SADC Summit on 17th August.
That is nearly two weeks from now!
So, who can say with any certainty that if, indeed, these people wanted to stage demonstrations during the SADC Summit, they were not going to seek the relevant permissions under the MOPA (Maintenance of Order and Peace Act)?
Be that as it may, no one can deny that the hysterical heavy-handed reaction by the paranoid Mnangagwa regime was totally uncalled for.
There was really no need to suppress people’s constitutional rights.
The SADC Summit should have been an opportunity for Zimbabwe to shine and correct its tainted image.
Yet, the Mnangagwa administration appears determined to do exactly the opposite.
Now, instead of the world talking about the SADC Summit, all they are talking about are the savage human rights abuses through the barbaric crackdown on perceived voices of dissent in the host country.
Why could the Mnangagwa regime not learn from France’s Macron?
We are all enjoying the Olympic Games, despite the fact that there have been several demonstrations surrounding them.
The key to their success has been the Macron administration’s expert handling of the protests.
He respected the demonstrators’ right to express themselves freely without any unwarranted hindrances.
As such, these protests proceeded well without overshadowing the games.
On the other hand, Mnangagwa and his regime appear completely incapable of doing something so simple.
If anything, all they have managed to do is cause possibly irreparable reputational damage to Zimbabwe.
On a parting note – the Mnangagwa regime’s unashamed paranoia is quite humiliating on one more front.
We all know Zimbabweans.
To be quite honest, I do not believe there were ever going to be any significant demonstrations during the SADC Summit.
We are generally cowardly and docile people.
If we have done absolutely nothing in the face the unmitigated failures and unrepentant corruption of the Mnangagwa regime, and resultant indescribable poverty and suffering of millions of ordinary citizens – why would we do anything during the SADC Summit?
We even had elections brazenly stolen from right under our noses in August 2023 – which were also flagged by SADC’s own observer mission – but we still did absolutely nothing.
What has changed now?
Where would we have suddenly acquired the necessary guts to protest against those in power?
Mnangagwa only has his own paranoia to blame for tarnishing the image of Zimbabwe.
To be frank, nothing was going to happen during the SADC Summit even had Mnangagwa not cracked down on perceived dissenters.
His own guilt got the better of him, and he ended up scoring an own goal!
