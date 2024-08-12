Monthly Monitoring Report – July 2024

Executive Summary
. A total of 198 human rights violations were documented, affecting 3727 victims, with 27 instances of assault and unlawful detention. Notably, 90 violations involved intimidation and harassment, among other egregious abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms.
In the context of the El Nino-induced drought and the current food security crisis, partisan distribution of food aid persisted, with 24 incidents recorded in July. On June 26, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) , other civil society organizations, and human rights defenders called on the government to ratify the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment. Regrettably, these calls remain unheeded. In July, two incidents of physical torture were documented, with additional cases reported in early August. The continuation of such heinous crimes is distressing. ZPP calls for an end to repression and impunity. Analysis of the documented incidents reveals that perpetrators affiliated with the ruling party, ZANU PF, accounted for 41.1% of violations, while members of its affiliate, Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), were responsible for 2.26%. Members of the security forces, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (24.56%) and state security agents (2.76%), were also among the top perpetrators. Other perpetrators included Municipal Police (11.78%), traditional leaders (7.77%), members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (3.01%), War veterans (0.75%), vendors (2.01%), and individuals with no known affiliation (4.01%).
The highest number of human rights abuses (34) occurred in Manicaland Province, followed by Harare (30) and Mashonaland Central (29). The Zimbabwe Peace Project notes that,the government's calls for calm and peace during the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, have been undermined by heavy-handed policing and unethical conduct by state security agents, resulting in violations of the SADC Treaty's principles and norms, which emphasise respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms.