More Arrests In Zimbabwe Crackdown Ahead Of Regional Summit

Critics have long accused Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party — in power since independence in 1980 — of stifling both democracy and dissent.
But Human Rights Watch says the opposition and civil society groups are facing an intensifying crackdown ahead of a regional summit Zimbabwe is hosting in August.
Home Minister Kazembe Kazembe has accused the opposition of pushing for demonstrations around the time of the summit to provoke a “heavy-handed response” to attract international attention.
Timba was arrested in June with scores of others.
A wave of new arrests emerged on Friday including that of opposition figure Jacob Ngarivhume and a religious leader.
The hearing of four democracy activists arrested Wednesday in Harare was meanwhile postponed to Monday.
They were charged Thursday under public disorder laws after taking part in protests demanding Timba’s release.
“They were subjected to torture both in the form of physical assault as well as mental torture” the activists’ lawyer Timashe Chinopfukutwa told reporters outside the court on Friday.
Another 14 were arrested in the small northwestern town of Kariba on Thursday, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) group.
According to the Zimbabwean National Students Union, its president, Emmanuel Sitima, was also arrested in Harare on Friday.