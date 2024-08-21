Persecution of opposition and human rights activists: Zimbabwe has effectively suspended the constitution 

Speaking during a press conference on August 19 2024 Ambassador Mutsvangwa said his party will engage the judiciary and the Home Affairs Ministry to secure the release of an estimated 160 activists who are currently in detention.
Its is important to note that previously the Zimbabwean government had ignored calls from local, regional and international bodies including the United Nations (UN) to desist from rights violations and release the detained activists.
Ambassador Mutsvangwa’s sentiments confirm the sad reality that capture of the judiciary and weaponisation of the law in Zimbabwe is the new order.
The state has apparently suspended the Constitution as it moves to entrench
political power and move the country towards a one party state and consequently, we continue to witness persecution of opposition and human rights activists through arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions, abductions and torture.
This is quite an unfortunate development not only for Zimbabwe but for the SADC region. It is made worse by thr fact that Zimbabwe is chairing the SADC bloc and yet completely disregarding the regional bloc’s guidelines on democracy and governance.
We demand that the government of Zimbabwe upholds citizens’ fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution and desist from authoritarian tendencies that violate the tenets of democracy.
A citizen centred movement aimed at pushing for constitutionalism is critical at this juncture.
The Coalition calls upon aĺl progressive forces to continously mobilise at the local, regional and global level and unite in the fight against dictatorship and work towards establishing a democratic society that respects the rights of its citizens.