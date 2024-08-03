7:01 by Ngomakurira Have your say: REACHIING BEYOND MY GRASP

I am by the sea. Each day I look out over the ocean seemingly stretching forever into the distance. I know that India and Australia are out there somewhere but all I can see is endless sea. Right in front of me the waves break against the shore and the water is thrown back. ‘Thus far shall you come, and no farther, and here shall your proud waves be stopped' (Job 38:11).