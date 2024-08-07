Safeguard offers a quick, free security audit

Public holiday periods, particularly long weekend holidays, such as the Heroes and Defence Forces holiday and the Easter public holidays, are a time when many people go away to visit friends and relatives in rural areas or other towns and cities. Many people do the same during the Christmas holidays, when some businesses are closed for an extended period.
Thieves and robbers tend to take advantage of such absences to gain access to homes, particularly if they are not adequately secured. Business premises also tend to be more vulnerable during public holidays. The audit Safeguard is offering for home security can also be used to seek an opinion on how secure business premises, particularly those of small businesses, are.
Of course thieves do not operate exclusively during holiday periods. They can strike at any time. It is important, therefore, to ensure that premises are adequately protected.
By completing an online security audit questionnaire, customers can obtain a professional assessment of the adequacy of the security they have in place and advice on how to improve or upgrade their security.
“People often believe their home or office is secure, only to discover there are gaps in it when an intruder succeeds in gaining entry. Criminals are always finding new ways of breaching security systems. It is important, therefore, to periodically assess how effective the security systems you have in place are,” commented Safeguard Alarms managing director Reason Chitiva.
“Safeguard would like to help its customers and potential customers assess how secure their premises are and offer professional advice on how their security could be improved,” he said,
“Security technology is evolving rapidly. The audit we are offering is based on an easy-to-complete questionnaire, which enables us to assess how effective your security system is and how it could be improved, given the increasing number of security options that new technology has made possible.
“Completing the questionnaire is easy and does not take much time. It can be accessed through the Safeguard website. A quick response can be expected, providing recommendations to suit the customer’s particular premises and circumstances.
“We would like our clients to be able to sleep well at night and go on holiday knowing that their property is secure,” Mr Chitiva said.
Safeguard frequently encourages its customers prior to public holidays to check that their electric fence and indoor and outdoor alarm systems, as well as their security cameras, are all working properly and linked to its rapid response centre and that there is reliable back-up power for their alarm system in the event of a power outage.
MORE…
SECURAUDIT TWO LAST
It also urges them to make sure that their electric fence is clear of foliage and to ensure that any valuables are kept out of sight and to be security conscious at all times.
However, this is the first time it has offered to audit their security systems for them for free online with an assessment that will include recommendations on how they could further improve their security.
“While this audit could be especially useful for those going on holiday or expecting to be away from home for some of the holiday period, we would encourage all our customers to take advantage of this offer of a free audit, so that if there are gaps in their security that need to be plugged these can be identified.
“The increase in the incidence of burglaries and robberies means that it is essential for everyone to ensure they are as safe as possible and that their security measures and systems are up to par,” Mr Chitiva said.
ENDS__________________________________________________________________________
Issued on behalf of Safeguard Security by MHPR Public Relations Consultants, 59 Van Praagh Avenue, Milton Park, Harare. Tel: 2251538-40, 2798760-1
E-mail: mhamilton@mhpr.co.zw
Contact: Mike Hamilton (0772 469 801)Post published in: Featured