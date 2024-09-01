THE DAY OF VICTIMS OF ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES

On this solemn occasion, we remember and honour the victims of enforced disappearances in Zimbabwe. Enforced disappearances are grave violations of human rights, causing immense suffering to families and communities. The families and friends of the victims experience slow mental torture, not knowing whether the victims are still alive and, if so, where they are being held, under what conditions, and in what state of health. The families often endure years of uncertainty regarding the fate of the victims and rarely receive the necessary assistance from authorities in their search for answers.
A Serious Violation of Human Rights
Having been removed from the protection of the law and “disappeared” from society, victims of enforced disappearance are at the mercy of their captors and are deprived of most if not all their human rights, in particular the following:
- The right to recognition as a person before the law
- The right to liberty and security of the person
- The right not to be subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment
- The right to life, when the disappeared person is killed
- The right to an identity
- The right to a fair trial and to judicial guarantees of fair treatment.
United Nations Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance
This Convention [link] came into force in 2006. Zimbabwe has neither signed nor acceded to the Convention. The Convention treats as victims not only those who have been “disappeared” but also their families and communities because they have to deal with the after-effects of losing someone. The Convention makes enforced disappearance an international crime. Furthermore, both the Convention on Enforced Disappearance and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court state that, when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed at any civilian population, a forced disappearance qualifies as a crime against humanity and thus is not subject to a statute of limitations. The Convention gives victims’ families the right to seek reparations, and to demand the truth about the circumstances of the disappearance of their loved ones. It would also give families the right to protection and assistance including an adequate standard of living, health and education.
Zimbabwe has Pledged to Ratify the Convention
During the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 75 high-level event held at the end of last year, seven countries—South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, and Thailand—pledged to ratify the Convention on Enforced Disappearances. We urge our government to keep its pledge and to expedite the ratification and domestication of the Convention, so that the appropriate government authorities are mandated to:
- Investigate Cases: Thoroughly investigate all cases of enforced disappearances, ensuring transparency and impartiality.
- Hold Perpetrators Accountable: Bring those responsible to justice, regardless of their position or affiliation.
- Support Victims’ Families: Provide support and assistance to families who continue to seek answers about their missing loved ones.
- Raise Awareness: Educate the public about enforced disappearances, fostering empathy and solidarity.
Conclusion
On the International Day in Support of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Veritas urges an end to the heinous crime of enforced disappearances in Zimbabwe. Veritas encourages the public to remember and reflect on the lives of victims and survivors of enforced disappearances worldwide, as well as the families and communities affected by this severe human rights violation.
Let us stand together against enforced disappearances, advocating for a world where every person's right to life and dignity is respected.