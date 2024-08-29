﻿ The Successful Chess Journey Of Alinuswe Namwai

This was her great tournament because she managed to win ahead of the once dominant Victoria Mweetwa who was in most cases the winner in the past chess tournaments which were held. Born in 2010 and is currently 14 years of age, the girl’s chess future is bright as she wrestles among the best in the country.
Alinuswe is not only a brilliant chess player. She is a brilliant learner at school as well as she manages to calculate, analyse, synthesise and work out problems well. At her age she is now in Grade 10, her grade 9 results were brilliant, a testament of hard work, dedication, determination and diligence. She is a learner at Kabulonga Girls Secondary school in Lusaka, Zambia. She is also very patient with the inputs of the game. Alinuswe was joint first at Kansanshi Open 2023 Developmental girl section.
In her grade 9 examinations she produced some very good results, 444 points, “which shows that she is even a bright girl academically.” Postulated Mr Ngambi, the girl’s father.
Behind every successful chess player there is a coach who made this happen after working hard through training sessions. The Coach is none other than International Master Stanley Chumfwa who is a veteran in the game. He also won a prize in this tournament coming out third out of 31 participants in the same tournament, but in the open section.
According to an interview which she had live on air on Millenium TV Zambia, Alinuswe said that this tournament was a preparation tournament for the Moja Chess Tournament which will be held in South Africa from the 25th -29th of September.
For the tournament to be a successful one for the girl, they are kindly seeking sponsorship to ensure that participating in the event is a success. Among the requirements are: registration fees, flight ticket return, food and accommodation. Anyone who can assist can kindly get in touch with the father Mr Ngambi on ngambivs@gmail.com or on his mobile number +2609669511831 or ngambilydia@yahoo.co.uk or the mother's mobile number +260966951832