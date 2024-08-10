UZ Lecturers Summoned For Campus Cleanup Ahead Of SADC Summit

The University of Zimbabwe has summoned academic and support staff to a meeting at the Great Hall within the campus where they will be assigned roles to clean up the institution in preparation for the SADC public lecture scheduled for August 15.
In a memorandum dated August 8, 2024, addressed to all chairpersons in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Professor Fainos Mangena said an attendance register will be used to ensure all staff members attend the meeting. Reads the memo:
> Kindly note that we have a clean-up campaign tomorrow, Friday 9 August 2024, in preparation for the SADC public lecture to be hosted by the University of Zimbabwe on Thursday 15 August 2024. We are all (academics and support staff) expected to assemble by 0830hrs tomorrow at the Great Hall where we are going to be addressed before we are assigned our cleaning duties. There shall be an attendance register, so do not decide to absent yourself from this important exercise.
While some commentators expressed shock that academic staff would be tasked with cleaning tasks such as toilets rather than hiring professional cleaning services, others argued that this practice is normal in countries like Singapore.Post published in: Featured