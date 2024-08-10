ZHRC demands justice for abducted and tortured citizens

In a statement issued on August 9, 2024, the ZHRC detailed its investigations into allegations of assaults, abductions, and torture, involving both state and non-state actors.
The Commission’s report paints a troubling picture of deteriorating human rights conditions in Zimbabwe, particularly in the lead-up to the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Heads of State Summit scheduled for later this month.
One of the most alarming cases highlighted by the ZHRC involves the abduction of four individuals—Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Rodney Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo—by unknown assailants from Robert Mugabe International Airport on July 31, 2024.
These individuals were reportedly tortured following their abduction, in a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as protected under Zimbabwean law.
The ZHRC has called for an urgent investigation into these heinous acts, stressing that the perpetrators, if found, must be brought to justice without delay.
The ZHRC’s statement draws attention to the broader implications of such violations, noting that they represent a direct affront to the principles of human dignity, personal security, and freedom from torture, as enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.
The Commission specifically referenced sections 51, 52, and 53 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, which guarantee the right to human dignity, personal security, and protection from torture and inhumane treatment.
Moreover, the rights to personal liberty, political participation, and freedom of assembly and association, all protected under sections 58 and 67, have also been called into question by these recent events.
In response to these escalating human rights abuses, the ZHRC has issued a stern condemnation of any form of heavy-handedness, particularly by state actors.
The Commission emphasised that law enforcement agencies must operate within the confines of the law, ensuring that any enforcement of laws is conducted with due respect for human rights and freedoms. The ZHRC reminded all public and private institutions, as well as individuals, of their obligation to protect these rights and to refrain from any actions that might undermine them.
The statement also reflects on the progress made by the Zimbabwean government in establishing an Independent Complaints Mechanism, a significant step towards addressing grievances against members of the security services.
This mechanism, established under Section 210 of the Constitution, is seen as a crucial tool for ensuring accountability within the security forces.
The ZHRC has urged the government to expedite the operationalisation of this mechanism, emphasizing the need for swift and effective action to address complaints and uphold human rights.
Furthermore, the ZHRC called on the Zimbabwean government to complete its commitment to eradicating torture by ratifying the United Nations Convention Against Torture and its Optional Protocol. This move, according to the Commission, would strengthen the legal framework against torture and ensure that all forms of inhumane treatment are effectively dealt with by the law.
As Zimbabwe prepares for the SADC summit, the ZHRC’s statement serves as a sobering reminder of the critical need for adherence to human rights principles.
The Commission reiterated its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights for all Zimbabweans and urged all stakeholders to work together in building a nation where peace, justice, and respect for human rights are paramount.