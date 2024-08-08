In an attempt to silence critical voices and dissuade potential protests, the police and security forces have arbitrarily arrested over 160 activists, political party members, student union activists and civil society members on charges relating to disorderly conduct, criminal nuisance and plotting to incite protests. Some of those arrested were severely tortured and sustained injuries that required hospitalization.
8.8.2024 9:15
Zimbabwe: Further information: End crackdown on activists and opposition
Ahead of the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads State and Government of the Southern African Development community in Zimbabwe on 17 August, the government is systematically clamping down on dissent.