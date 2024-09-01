21:36 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Zimbabwe mining’s billion dollar leak

When we launched the Movement for Democratic Change in 1999, we adopted the slogan “Chinja Maitiro” and in the next 17 years this became a rallying cry for Zimbabweans who wanted to see an end to the Mugabe regime and sought “real change”. The slogan is in the Shona language and means essentially “change your ways’ or “real change”.