Zimbabweland’s top posts so far this year

Time to catch up on some of the blogs that you missed! Below are listed the top 15 blogs by views this year. Lots of themes to explore - on land, agriculture, drought and much more.

 

The year started with a short series on financing agriculture, based on recent research across our study areas. This was followed by my normal review of recent publications on Zimbabwe, mostly by Zimbabwean scholars. A bit later in the year I reflected on land/green grabbing and redistribution debates based on two rather contrasting conferences I attended, along with a discussion of Zimbabwe’s controversial new carbon deals. More recently, I reviewed a couple of books on land, one a classic from 15 years ago, one more recent, and both well worth reading. There were also posts on the El Niño drought, and the role of the informal sector and investment dynamics, themes that appear often on this blog. And then in July there was a piece on the aftermath of the UK election.

As ever I have been delighted by the response to the blogs and the large readership. I always enjoy hearing from readers, so do drop me a line or post a comment on the blog. I was pleased that quite a few sparked the interest of journalists who were exploring different stories. There are now nearly 1000 subscribers, so do sign up if you want to get an email alert when one comes out. Otherwise, follow me @ianscoones on X/Twitter. And look out in the Zimbabwe newspapers, which usually republish them.

The blog will be back soon and will feature themes from my new book – Navigating Uncertainty – which has just been published by Polity. You can buy a copy or download it for free.

But in the meantime, I am away for a few weeks. Happy catching up!

  1. The changing remittance economy in Zimbabwe
  2. The UK election: new development priorities in Africa?
  3. Land tenure reform in Africa: why customary systems are important
  4. Why financing agriculture in Zimbabwe needs a rethink: limited credit and few loans
  5. The World Bank and land: some questions
  6. Zimbabwe as the new carbon frontier: dangers ahead
  7. Private sector-led transformation in Zimbabwe: can agriculture drive growth?
  8. Financing agriculture: what are the challenges and opportunities in Zimbabwe?
  9. Can a new global wave of land redistribution emerge?
  10. El Niño drought hits Zimbabwe hard
  11. The politics of Zimbabwe’s land reform: winners and losers
  12. Livelihood change after land reform: new research from Zimbabwe
  13. Learning lessons on land grabbing and agrarian reform in Colombia
  1. Gender and generation: social reproduction and livelihood change following Zimbabwe’s land reform

