Zimbabweland’s top posts so far this year

Time to catch up on some of the blogs that you missed! Below are listed the top 15 blogs by views this year. Lots of themes to explore - on land, agriculture, drought and much more.
The year started with a short series on financing agriculture, based on recent research across our study areas. This was followed by my normal review of recent publications on Zimbabwe, mostly by Zimbabwean scholars. A bit later in the year I reflected on land/green grabbing and redistribution debates based on two rather contrasting conferences I attended, along with a discussion of Zimbabwe’s controversial new carbon deals. More recently, I reviewed a couple of books on land, one a classic from 15 years ago, one more recent, and both well worth reading. There were also posts on the El Niño drought, and the role of the informal sector and investment dynamics, themes that appear often on this blog. And then in July there was a piece on the aftermath of the UK election.
As ever I have been delighted by the response to the blogs and the large readership. I always enjoy hearing from readers, so do drop me a line or post a comment on the blog. I was pleased that quite a few sparked the interest of journalists who were exploring different stories. There are now nearly 1000 subscribers, so do sign up if you want to get an email alert when one comes out. Otherwise, follow me @ianscoones on X/Twitter. And look out in the Zimbabwe newspapers, which usually republish them.
The blog will be back soon and will feature themes from my new book – Navigating Uncertainty – which has just been published by Polity. You can buy a copy or download it for free.
But in the meantime, I am away for a few weeks. Happy catching up!
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
When you consent, your personal data will be used for personalization of ads