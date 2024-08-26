Zinara lines up promotions for Zimbabwe Agriculture Show

Sunday Mail Reporter
These promotions include as much as 25 percent discount on motor vehicle licences, free licensing discs and toll passes, among others.
Vehicle licensing constitutes more than 30 percent of Zinara’s total collections, and the organisation seeks to increase the compliance rate to 80 percent by year-end.
Zinara is running the promotions partnership with several corporates that include CBZ, Zimnat, Old Mutual and Tyre Club Fitment Centre.
In an interview yesterday, Zinara’s head of corporate communications and marketing Mrs Tsungie Manyeza confirmed the promotions, which she said would run throughout the period of the show.
She said the promotions were aimed at boosting vehicle licensing compliance rate, which is a major contributor to Zinara’s revenue streams.
“I am sure the nation is now aware that our core mandate is to mobilise funds for rehabilitation and maintenance of our national road network,” said Mrs Manyeza.
“As such, our target during this year’s agricultural show is to boost our vehicle licensing compliance rate and catalyse a sustainable culture of compliance among motorists. “We, therefore, resolved to run a cocktail of exciting promotions that will help us to achieve this objective.
“We are excited that our promotions have attracted the participation of our various partners in the form of CBZ, Old Mutual, Zimnat and Tyre Club Fitment Centre.
“Our partners have come through with a 25 percent discount on light motor vehicle licensing discs; provided you buy their respective insurance cover notes. This is applicable to CBZ, Old Mutual and Zimnat. Tyre Club Fitment Centre will be offering free wheel alignment, wheel balancing and suspension checks vouchers to at least 120 motorists that are going to license during the show.”
With regards to the CBZ promotion, Mrs Manyeza said, the promotion would run at all CBZ Harare branches daily, as well as selected tollgates and Zinara offices on selected days, while Old Mutual will run the promotion at selected Zinara offices and tollgates on selected days.
Both partners will be giving service daily at the Zinara agricultural show office.
Tyre Club Fitment Centre will be at the Zinara stand everyday and the Zimnat promotion will also be at the stand on Monday.
“From a Zinara perspective, we are going to be giving out 100 free licence discs to 100 lucky winners. We also have free toll passes and the mechanics of this promotion will be explained fully to those that will visit our stand.”
Mrs Manyeza said they would use this edition of the show to tell the Zinara story, primarily focusing on how the administration is progressing with regards to discharging its mandate.
“We have a lot to share with the members of the public in terms of the work that we are doing and what we have achieved this year,” she said.
“So far, we have disbursed close to 1,5 million litres of fuel to road authorities to accelerate road rehabilitation projects. This is in addition to of our regular financial disbursements. We want to share all these stories with the public, including how we have manged to transform the organisation to become a vital cog towards the realisation of Vision 2030.”