HARARE — The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has issued a directive to all broadcasters, prohibiting the airing of advertisements promoting prophets, traditional healers, and traditional herbs or medicines that cannot be authenticated.
In a letter addressed to the chief executives of Zimbabwe’s leading broadcasting companies, including Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, ZiFM, Star FM, and several community radio stations, BAZ reminded stations of their duty to protect consumers from misleading information.
The authority emphasized that the ban is in line with Section 23 (a) & (b) of the Broadcasting Services (Code of Conduct for Broadcasters) Regulations, 2023, as well as Section 27(4)(e) of the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) Regulations, 2004.
The move aims to prevent the public from being misled by unverified claims made in advertisements from churches and traditional healers.
BAZ, however, clarified that the directive does not extend to discussions or debates on these topics, as long as they do not contain advertising content. Kukurigo