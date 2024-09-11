Chimombe Mpofu Face Conviction

Zimbabwean controversial tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, who has President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ear, says his detained business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu – whom he describes as “petty criminals” and not his friends – face “inevitable conviction” for fraud on two tender scandals relating to the US$88 million goats supply and street lights deals.
Chivayo recently described the two as “incompetent idiots” and his runners; one his teaboy and the other shoe-polisher.
Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of fraud involving a US$7.7 million dodgy President Goats Scheme deal and US$9 million Harare City Council street lights tender.
This comes amid the corrupt US$100 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) tender scandal which involves Chivayo, Chimombe, Mpofu and gold baron Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya, as well as Mnangagwa’s cronies, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo and the President’s daughter Chido.
Responding to a question on X (Twitter) by a twitterati LynneM @LynneStactia who had asked
“Hana yako hairove here kana uchinzwa kuti your friends, & Mpofu are rotting in Chikurubi?”,
Chivayo wrote in ungoldly hours from Sandton, South Africa:
"Ichiroverei hayo nhai hadzvadzi, kana uine tu ma usd mbichana muhomwe hana haiwanzo rova zveku mhanya. Get it right , those two were never my friends and as a patriotic and law abiding citizen I'm extremely grateful such petty two cents criminals have been brought to book. I'm not a lawyer but the essential elements of "FRAUD" are unlawful misrepresentation and prejudice. They used fake documents = they misrepresented. They got paid , didn't deliver and converted the money to their own use = they prejudiced the government. Nyangwe vakano mutsa George Chikumbirike na Chis Anderson vabatsirane maonero angu apa a Conviction is inevitable…Kana vaka ngwara their lawyers must concentrate more researching on mitigation. E.g My lord our clients are both breadwinners and Father's of 16 and 11 children each with different Mother's , consequently they suffer from various venereal diseases which we can't mention publicly here in court but can come and whisper to you in your chambers my Lord. Mungazoti ndine hutsinye iyo one strong point ye mitigation ndatovapa from Advocate Wicknell Chivayo SC."