Coming Up in Parliament This Week

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
The National Assembly has not published its order paper for this week’s sessions, so what follows should be taken as a guess – though we hope an educated guess – as to what the Assembly will deal with this week.
Not all the items we have listed for Tuesday 3rd September can be dealt with on that day, so some will have to be dealt with later.
Tuesday 3rd September
Bills to be dealt with by the National Assembly
There are four Bills that may be dealt with this week:
Death Penalty Abolition Bill [link]
The Second Reading of this Bill is due to resume.
Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill [link]
The Committee Stage of this Bill is due to continue from where it left off when debate adjourned on Thursday 11th July. Several amendments to the Bill were passed on that day and many more are yet to be considered.
Parks and Wild Life Amendment Bill [link]
This Bill is due to begin its Second Reading.
Persons with Disabilities Bill [link]
This Bill is also due to begin its Second Reading.
Reports of constitutional bodies
The Assembly is expected to continue debate on the annual reports of the following bodies:
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC]
The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA].
The Assembly will also debate reports of ZEC on run-off and by-elections held in 2023.
Ratification of treaties
SADC Protocol on Environmental Management for Sustainable Development of 2014
There will be continued debate on the motion by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wild Life asking the Assembly to ratify this Protocol.
SADC Charter on Women in Science, Engineering and Technology
The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education will ask the Assembly to approve the Government’s accession to this Charter, which is available on the Veritas website [link].
Motions on the National Assembly order paper
Among the motions set to be debated by the Assembly are the following:
The Minister of Finance’s mid-term review and supplementary budget statement. The Minister delivered his statement on the 25th July [link] and the Assembly needs to debate it
To combat piracy of intellectual property rights and to set up a compensation fund for people whose rights have been pirated
To urge the Government to start and intensify cancer awareness programmes and to provide modern cancer equipment at Parirenyatwa and Mpilo hospitals
To establish a parliamentary radio and television station for broadcasting parliamentary debates
To pass a law prohibiting foreign entities from promoting LGBTQI+1 activities and condemning those activities
To promote the teaching of more of Zimbabwe’s national languages in schools
Measures to improve public transport
Petitions to be considered
Debate is scheduled to resume on the report of the Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Security Services and War Veterans’ Affairs, on two petitions, one seeking economic empowerment of war veterans and their dependants and the other for reburial of liberation war heroes.
Wednesday 4th September
Questions set down for answer
Among questions set down for Ministers to answer on Wednesday 24th July are questions on the following issues:
Re-engagement with the US Government
Human and animal conflict
Provision of piped water to communities along the shores of Lake Kariba and the banks of the Zambezi
The resuscitation of ZISCO and Lancashire Steel
Overlapping claims of small-scale and large-scale miners
The numbers of girls who dropped out of school due to pregnancy since January 2023
Measures to prevent child marriage and curb teenage pregnancies
The amounts collected in carbon and sugar taxes and how the amounts were disbursed
The renovation of the National Sports Stadium
The collection and distribution of the community social responsibility levy on mining of lithium, black granite and other minerals
Neonatal and maternal deaths since the beginning of 2024
Plans for the reception of Zimbabweans deported from South Africa
Many of these questions have been stood over from previous weeks.
The Senate
Not all the items listed on the order paper for Tuesday 3rd September can be dealt with that day, so some will have to be dealt with later. Also it must be remembered that the Senate can change the order in which it deals with its business.
Tuesday 3rd September
Bill to be dealt with by the Senate
The Administration of Estates Amendment Bill [link]: The Parliamentary Legal Committee is considering amendments made to this Bill in the Senate on the 23rd July.
Charter to be ratified
The Senate will be asked to approve Zimbabwe’s accession to the SADC Charter establishing the Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation.
Annual reports of constitutional bodies
The Senate is expected to debate the 2023 annual report of the following body:
The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA]
and to continue debating the 2023 annual reports of the following bodies:
The Judicial Service Commission [JSC]
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC], and
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission [ZHRC]
Motions to be dealt with by the Senate
The Senate is expected to debate motions on the following topics:
Service delivery by local authorities
Water shortages, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo
Rehabilitation of mines and the participation of communities in profits from mining on their land
Compensation for persons affected by depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar
Provision of kidney dialysis machines in district hospitals
Birth certificates for people living in border areas
The provision of shunt devices in hospitals to treaty hydrocephaly
Thursday 5th September
Questions set down for answer
Among questions for Ministers to answer on Thursday are questions on the following issues:
Remuneration of teachers in government and private schools
Labour practices by foreign-owned companies