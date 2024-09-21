COMMISSIONS WATCH 3/2024 [19th September 2024]

The President has finally appointed the members of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission as envisaged by section 210 of the Constitution. The Commission is responsible for receiving and investigating complaints from the public about misconduct on the part of members of the security services, and for remedying any harm caused by such conduct.
The five Commissioners appointed are:
Justice Webster Nicholas Chinamora – chairperson
Elizabeth Rutsate – lawyer
Andrew Mataruse – medical doctor
Oliver Mandipaka – security services
Kudakwashe Muchena – psychologist
All the members were sworn in on Thursday 19th September 2024 except Mr Muchena who was not present. He will be sworn in when he becomes available.
The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act was only enacted after public interest litigation by Veritas. The government had allowed more than a decade to elapse after adoption of the Constitution in May 2013 before it enacted the Act as section 210 of the Constitution demands.
