by Ngomakurira Have your say: CREATION SUNDAY

I had a dream last night in which I was travelling in a truck. The driver was a bit distracted and did not notice, until it was too late, that the bridge ahead had been washed away. I shouted at him to stop but it was too late. His front wheels went over the edge and we were stuck with only our rear wheels to get us out of the mess. Then I woke up!