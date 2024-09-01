CREATION SUNDAY

The dream was a metaphor, a parable, for me of our environmental crisis which people are more and more aware of today. Francis is the first pope to devote an entire encyclical or letter to the whole world, on the subject. He writes;
When we speak of ‘environment’, what we really mean is a relationship existing between nature and the society which lives in it. Nature cannot be regarded as something separate from ourselves or as a mere setting in which we live. We are part of nature, included in it and thus in constant interaction with it, (Laudato Si’ # 139).
People are responding and the Jesuits, for example, have made it a priority:
to collaborate in the care of our common home.
A simply stated aspiration; one that means we want to work with others to respond to the huge threat to our survival posed by climate change. There is overwhelming evidence today that human decisions – which lead to emissions of carbon, deforestation, pollution of seas and rivers and other forms of destruction of the environment – are threatening our existence on the planet. As one in his eighties, I can say this doesn’t concern me. It will happen after my time. But that would be horribly irresponsible. It concerns all of us and our grandchildren will not thank us if we do not act now.
One of the oldest texts in our patrimony will be read this Sunday in our churches:
Now, Israel, take notice of the laws and customs that I (Moses) teach you today, and observe them that you may have life and may enter and take possession of the land that the Lord, the God of your fathers is giving you, (Deuteronomy 4:1).
It does not take much imagination to transpose these words into modern terms. ‘Laws and customs’, ‘possession of the land’ and ‘that you may have life’, all can easily be applied to our situation. We are called by Moses, by Francis and by our own better selves to pay attention to the relationship between the environment and our survival and growth as people. A new type of ‘fasting’ is called for where we abstain from exploiting and destroying ‘our common home.’ We still have time – and our rear wheels – to get us out of the mess.
1 September 2024 Sunday 22B World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. Deut 4:1…8 James 1:17…27 Mk 7:1…23