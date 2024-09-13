Internal Zanu PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

With wheels now in motion to amend the constitution and allow Mnagagwa to extend his rule, open disapproval has now begun to emerge, with war veterans in Masvingo, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches and civil society organisations taking the lead.
The war veterans have taken a stance and are resisting Mnangagwa’s third term bid, urging him to respect the constitution by leaving office at the end of his second term in 2028.
Speaking to a Masvingo provincial paper TellZim News, war veteran Western Ezrah said it was unfortunate that some people were misleading the President asking him to violate the constitution.
Ezrah said those pushing for the third term were “mad” and should think again before they force the President to break the constitution.
“In 2013, the people of Zimbabwe, whom we liberated through the war of liberation, wrote a constitution,” Ezrah said.
“The same people whom we freed are the ones calling for the breaking of the same constitution they party. wrote. Calling for a third term is madness, the constitution is clear and the President should abide by it. So those who are pushing him to continue are really mad.” He went on to say the party had clear guidelines and those pushing for the third term had no idea where the party came from nor where it is going.
Another war veteran, Retired Major General Gibson Mashingaidze, said: “I am a constitutionalist just like the President, I survived a number of processes within Zanu PF because I am constitutionalist. So as a constitutionalist I think the President should follow the constitution just like he promised. We all heard him saying he will step down when his second term lapses.”
The third term call began in Masvingo province earlier this year and spread to other provinces that went on to adopt the stance on the grounds that the President should continue in office to make sure that he achieves his 2030 vision.
The position taken by the war veterans resembles a common position within the military which is opposed to the third term bid.
During the height of Zanu PF succession battles in 2016, war veterans drew their swords and challenged the then president, Robert Mugabe, against overstaying in power, saying they were the “stockholders” of the then acting spokesperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA), Douglas Mahiya, said attempts by Mugabe to cow them into submission by describing them as a Zanu PF affiliate with no power to influence succession or how the party was run, were “misplaced and would not succeed”.
Mahiya said the former freedom fighters gave birth to Zanu PF and were the owners of the party, defying Mugabe, who had described the war veterans as an associate organisation. At the time, the war veterans were demanding the disbandment of the G40 faction which had coalesced around former First Lady Grace Mugabe.
Civil society organisations have also denounced calls from Zanu PF supporters for Mnangagwa to seek a third term, labeling the move as “unfortunate and illegal.”
Under Zimbabwe’s constitution, a President is limited to two five-year terms, making Mnangagwa’s current term his last.
Despite this, support within Zanu PF for extending his presidency beyond the constitutional limit is growing, with the slogan “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo (Mnangagwa will still be in office in 2030)” gaining traction at party events.
Mnangagwa has publicly dismissed any ambitions for a third term, affirming his commitment to the constitution. However, concerns persist that the ruling party may attempt to amend the constitution to allow him to remain in office longer.
In a statement marking the 11th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s constitution, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition criticised the proposal, arguing that it undermines democracy and the progress made since the constitution’s adoption.
The Zimbabwe Council of Churches, led by the Reverend Wilfred Dimingo, has also strongly opposed calls for Mnangagwa to extend his term in office.
Dimingo emphasised the church’s unwavering commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law, stressing that extending Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms would undermine democratic principles.
In a recent statement, Dimingo articulated the council’s stance, highlighting the importance of adhering to the constitution.
"Our position is clear – the constitution must be respected, and any attempts to alter it for personal or political gain are unacceptable," he stated. Opposition parties are also opposed to the third term bid.