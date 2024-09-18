Let’s remove our car radios rather than fund an anti-people broadcaster!

Whilst addressing a Post-Cabinet Media Briefing, the Minister of Publicity, Information and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, indicated that the Executive had adopted this draconian and unpopular move.
In summary, the government intends to table in Parliament the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, which will amend several sections of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06).
These amendments will see quite a number of changes to the country’s broadcasting sector, such as the role of the Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe as well as local content on television and radio stations.
However, of special attention was the intension to prohibit ZINARA (Zimbabwe National Road Administration) and every motor insurance cover from selling motor vehicle licenses and motor vehicle insurance policies, respectively, to individuals without a current ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation) radio license.
That provision, if adopted by Parliament, will be most problematic.
As much as it is already mandatory by law – a common trend worldwide – for everyone with a radio or television receiver to purchase a public broadcaster license, Zimbabwe’ case is, nonetheless, special.
For starters, the ZBC has, over the course of decades, repeatedly and deliberately violated its constitutional mandate as a public broadcaster.
Section 61(4) unambiguously obligates all State-owned media of communication to be impartial and afford fair opportunity for the presentation of divergent views and dissenting options.
Let me ask all those who have ever watched or listened to ZBC news bulletins or any of its programming, whether this is the case?
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Group on: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CBQVPGODBPQG969OBVLyeT
Have they ever come across where those with opposing or dissenting views to those of the ZANU PF regime or President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa have been given coverage?
Let readers be reminded that this particular constitutional provision is separate from the one (section 155), which stipulates opposition party coverage during election time.
These are two distinctly different laws.
Under section 61(4), the State-owned media is compelled to provide a voice to opposing, divergent, and dissenting views throughout the year.
This is what we see, with much pride and envy, on such public broadcasters as the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) and BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation).
One simply needs to tune onto SABC or BBC right now to see what I mean.
In actual fact, I have just done so myself as I pen this article.
This morning, the SABC is interrogating the massive financial irregularities and poor corporate governance at SOEs (state-owned enterprises) Fly SAA (a subsidiary of SAA, South African Airways) and PRASA (Passenger Rail Authority of South Africa).
These were exposed in the latest Auditor-General’s report presented before the South Africa Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
The SABC, as the public broadcaster, is obligated to hold those in authority to account and, as such, placed this issue on the spotlight.
This is not all.
The SABC is known for questioning, in no holds barred interviews, the country’s Executive, including the presidency, as part of its mandate to hold those in power answerable to the people.
Opposition political parties in South Africa are awarded fair coverage throughout the year – without any bias or favour.
The SABC can confidently be described as truly ‘the voice of the voiceless’.
Have we ever seen this happening on our own ZBC?
When have they ever interrogated or even investigated the numerous reports and accusations of corruption and mismanagement in government and public enterprises?
In spite of several damning reports by our own Auditor-General – in which widespread irregularities, underhand dealings, and misgovernance in the public sector have been exposed – the ZBC has acted as if nothing was ever produced?
In fact, the State-owned broadcaster had become a pathetic and shameful desk in the ruling ZANU PF party information and publicity department.
The propaganda had become nauseating and disgusting!
It can not be denied that the ZBC is only there to speak for the ruling party and Mnangagwa.
If anything, the opposition and dissenting views are regarded as ‘enemies’ by the broadcaster.
Zimbabwe consists of people from all manner of political affiliations and beliefs – a right protected under sections 60 and 67 of the Constitution – and, therefore, should never be forced to bankroll a broadcaster that does not serve their interests.
Why, then, should we be compelled to adhere to the law, especially in paying for ZBC’s services, when the public broadcaster itself is permitted to wilfully violate the law?
These double standards can not be accepted.
I am fully aware of and respect the laws of Zimbabwe.
Nevertheless, that does not remove the unfairness of being forced to pay for radio and television licenses to a broadcaster that has dismally failed and deliberately abdicated on its constitutional mandate.
There is one thing, though, still in Zimbabweans’ favour.
There are exemptions to this proposed law.
According to Muswere, motorists are not compelled to be in possession of a car radio license, for the purpose of buying a motor vehicle license and insurance, if their vehicles are not equipped with a radio signal receiver.
That is encouraging news.
All we need to do in order to legally avoid buying these ZBC car radio licenses is to simply remove the devices.
Besides, with perennial radio signal challenges in Zimbabwe, how many motorists actually turned on their radios, in the first place, whilst driving?
I, for one, have since turned my car radio into nothing more than a MP3 music player – whose only purpose is playing my favourite tunes.
That could be the solution to this draconian move by the Zimbabwe government.
Let us now completely rip out our car radios and replace them with MP3 players, which do not receive a radio signal.
For those who prefer a quieter drive, it is even better, as they do not even need to substitute the removed radio.
That way, we can still buy our motor vehicle licenses and insurances without the need for a car radio license.
Surely, we would be utter idiots to fund a station that does not serve the interests of the people of Zimbabwe.
Let those whose interests ZBC serve – the ruling elite – pump out their own monies.
Problem solved!
● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/Post published in: Featured