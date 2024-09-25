Mnangagwa has failed SADC with his UN General Assembly no-show

The high-level meeting starts today, 24th September, up to 29th September.
Fresh off his election as the new Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson, Mnangagwa’s decision not to attend raises serious concerns about his leadership capacity on the global stage.
Moreover, his absence is compounded by whispers that the president has been spooked, following the unfortunate crash of his official helicopter during his 82nd birthday celebrations in Masvingo on 17th September 2024.
Mnangagwa’s presidency has always been marked by a shadow of uncertainty, given that he came to power through a coup d’état that ousted his former mentor, Robert Gabriel Mugabe.
The recent push by his loyalists for him to extend his tenure beyond the constitutional two-term limit, expiring 2028, has further exacerbated the fragility of his presidency.
With his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, the former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander, reportedly eager to replace Mnangagwa, the president is feeling insecure.
Now, with the helicopter crash and the rising suspicion of a possible insurrection, it seems that Mnangagwa may be terrified to leave Zimbabwe – perhaps in fear of a coup unfolding in his absence.
This paranoia only underscores the fragility of his regime.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Group on: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CBQVPGODBPQG969OBVLyeT
The UN General Assembly is not just a platform for global diplomacy; it is a critical opportunity for countries like Zimbabwe, struggling with an economic downturn and political isolation, to make their voices heard.
Mnangagwa’s no-show at the Assembly means Zimbabwe, a nation already beleaguered by international criticism, is effectively muted at this important gathering of world leaders.
More disheartening, however, is his failure as the newly elected SADC chair to represent the collective interests of the Southern African region.
The region currently faces several critical challenges, many of which could have been highlighted at the UN General Assembly by Mnangagwa, as SADC chair:
Mozambique continues to struggle with an insurgency in the Cabo Delgado region, while eSwatini faces ongoing pro- democracy protests.
The region has been ravaged by El Nino-induced drought, floods, and cyclones, which exacerbate food insecurity and displacement of citizens facing famine.
It is reported that an estimated 27.4 million people in Southern Africa face food insecurity in the next six months and in need of urgent assistance.
Lesotho and southern parts of Angola and Mozambique face food insecurity.
Areas facing immediate threats are Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Madagascar, where severe crop failure due to extended dry spells, extensive flooding, and impactful tropical storms have resulted in increasing food insecurity.
On the economic front, high unemployment, growing inequality, and currency instability plague countries like Zimbabwe, Zambia, and South Africa.
Power shortages and underinvestment in infrastructure hamper economic growth across the region – with Zimbabwe currently experiencing nearly daily electricity outages lasting to about 18 hours.
It can not be overemphasized that these grave issues, amongst several others, affecting the Southern African region, needed to be amplified at such a grand global stage as the UN General Assembly.
Yet, the SADC chairman, Mnangagwa, out of pure paranoia, decided to abdicate on his responsibilities.
This failure is not only a disappointment for Zimbabwe but a massive embarrassment for the entire SADC bloc.
As the leader of a region that has long experienced economic challenges, political instability, and the consequences of climatic change, Mnangagwa’s absence is glaring.
Had he attended, Mnangagwa would have had the opportunity to advocate for global assistance and engaged in much- needed dialogue with the international community.
His silence, however, speaks volumes about his priorities and ability to lead in critical global fora.
Mnangagwa’s apparent fear of leaving the country points to an unspoken truth in Zimbabwean politics – the possibility of another coup.
Given the very nature of his rise to power, it is plausible that Mnangagwa himself is haunted by the idea that he could be toppled in the same way he once overthrew Mugabe.
The helicopter crash, while a tragic accident, may have shaken his already precarious confidence, pushing him deeper into a bunker mentality.
Zimbabwe’s absence from this year’s UNGA is a grave misstep for Mnangagwa and the SADC region.
His apparent fear of leaving the country, possibly stemming from concerns about a coup, reflects a leader who may be losing control.
For a country that has endured years of political instability and economic hardship, this leadership vacuum at the global stage leaves Zimbabwe isolated.
More concerning, however, is Mnangagwa’s dereliction of his duties as SADC chairperson, an unforgivable betrayal of the trust placed in him by his peers.
If Mnangagwa can not represent his nation or region on the global stage, what does that say about his leadership at home?
● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/Post published in: Featured