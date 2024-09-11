11.9.2024 9:38
by NewsHawks

Mr 10% Guvamatanga On A Property Buying Spree

Zimbabwe's controversial Ministry of Finance permanent secretary George Guvamatanga - who has previously struggled to explain how he made his money and its current source - has bought 12 houses in the adjacent upmarket suburbs of Sandton, Randburg, Fourways and mostly in the neighbouring affluent Dainfern Golf Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa, an investigation by NewsHawks has revealed.

This raises the spectre of unexplained wealth, failure to declare assets as required by government policy and possible corruption by a top government official who previously lied about how he made his money.

Established addresses of Guvamatanga’s 12 Johannesburg properties are: No. 973 Woodchester, Dainfern Gold Estate, worth R4.9 million, which Guvamatanga jointly owns with Hazvinei Chawatama; 19 Port De Bouc Avenue, Dainfern (R2.9 million); 708 Sandleford Close, Dainfern (R5.6 million); 13 Morena Crescent, Dainfern (R3 million); 13 Via Garibaldi Lane, Piccolo Italia Estate, Kengies (R1.6 million which is registered under Vimbai Guvamatanga); 26 Garibaldi Lane, Kengies (Kengies Ext. 14) (R1.5 million); 7 Dorstone Crescent, Maroeladal

Needwood Ext. 5, (R6.3 million) under Vimbai Guvamatanga and Evans Kudakwashe Mupandawana; Fourways Ext. 253340, sectional title SS Borgo De Felice (R1.3 million); Broadacres, sectional title SS Soho Junction – 628/2017 (R964 000); 435 Cork Avenue, Ferndale, under Munyoro

Guvamatanga and Sharon Tsitsi Taenzanisa Guvamatanga (R720 000); Glenferness, sectional title (R850 000); and another Glenferness property, sectional title (R850 000).

