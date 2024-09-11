Mr 10% Guvamatanga On A Property Buying Spree

This raises the spectre of unexplained wealth, failure to declare assets as required by government policy and possible corruption by a top government official who previously lied about how he made his money.
Established addresses of Guvamatanga’s 12 Johannesburg properties are: No. 973 Woodchester, Dainfern Gold Estate, worth R4.9 million, which Guvamatanga jointly owns with Hazvinei Chawatama; 19 Port De Bouc Avenue, Dainfern (R2.9 million); 708 Sandleford Close, Dainfern (R5.6 million); 13 Morena Crescent, Dainfern (R3 million); 13 Via Garibaldi Lane, Piccolo Italia Estate, Kengies (R1.6 million which is registered under Vimbai Guvamatanga); 26 Garibaldi Lane, Kengies (Kengies Ext. 14) (R1.5 million); 7 Dorstone Crescent, Maroeladal
Needwood Ext. 5, (R6.3 million) under Vimbai Guvamatanga and Evans Kudakwashe Mupandawana; Fourways Ext. 253340, sectional title SS Borgo De Felice (R1.3 million); Broadacres, sectional title SS Soho Junction – 628/2017 (R964 000); 435 Cork Avenue, Ferndale, under Munyoro
Guvamatanga and Sharon Tsitsi Taenzanisa Guvamatanga (R720 000); Glenferness, sectional title (R850 000); and another Glenferness property, sectional title (R850 000).
