HARARE – The Citizens Coalition for Change faction led by Professor Welshman Ncube announced a new spokesman on Sunday, as Jacob Mafume was moved to the role of secretary for legal affairs.
The party’s new spokesman is Willias Madzimure, while Kurauone Chihwayi will be Ncube’s spokesman.
In a statement, Ncube said the appointments “will enhance our communication capabilities.”
Mafume has been CCC interim spokesman since Nelson Chamisa quit as leader of the party in January, stating that the party had been infiltrated.
Ncube assumed the role of CCC president pending a congress, but his legitimacy is challenged by a rival faction made up of Chamisa loyalists led by Jameson Timba, the former Harare senator.
Sengezo Tshabangu, a CCC member who imposed himself as the party’s secretary general before recalling dozens of MPs and councillors, has himself established a parallel structure after getting himself sworn in as a senator and securing the role of leader of the opposition in parliament.
The jostling factions will learn which group is recognised by the Zanu PF government when state funding for political parties is disbursed this month. CCC is in line to receive ZIG 22 million based on its share of the vote from the 2023 general elections, with Zanu PF getting $48 million.