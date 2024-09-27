New initiative launched toNew initiative launched to promote inclusive governance and national dialoguepromote inclusive governance and national dialogue

The four-year program supported by the Swiss Development Corporation (SDC) seeks to promote national dialogue, constitutionalism, the rule of law, and reconciliation, with a particular focus on increasing youth and women’s participation in governance.
Speaking at the launch event held yesterday at the Holiday Inn in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Institute Executive Director Isaac Maphosa said the DP4P program aims to foster accountable and inclusive governance by 2028.
“The consortium consists of institutions that will work with government and communities to promote inclusive national dialogue, enhance women’s and youth participation in governance processes, and align constitutional and legislative reforms,” Maphosa said. “The DP4P program will contribute to accountable, participatory governance and progressive development in Zimbabwe through four key objectives: strengthening national dialogue, increasing policy engagement, enhancing civil society cooperation, and fostering constitutionalism and the rule of law.”
Maphosa emphasized that the consortium’s programs are demand-driven, rooted in the needs of society, and designed in collaboration with various stakeholders to maximize their impact.
Ukuthula Trust Director Shari Eppel stressed the importance of dialogue, even in challenging situations, to achieve Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals.
“We need to talk to one another, even when we have difficult conversations or differing values,” Eppel said. “Compromise is not a weakness; it’s a strength. If Zimbabwe is going to achieve its goals for 2030, we must learn to work together despite our differences.”
Chief Siansali, representing the National Council of Chiefs, expressed the council’s support for the DP4P program, noting its potential to uplift rural communities in Matabeleland North and South.
“As chiefs, we believe this program will help uplift our rural communities,” said Chief Siansali. “I encourage the consortium to tailor its programs to complement the efforts of chiefs in empowering local communities.”
Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Stéphane Rey, highlighted the importance of open dialogue as the foundation of peace and prosperity.
“Switzerland has long understood that peace is impossible without honest conversation, even when it’s difficult,” Ambassador Rey said. “Our role in this program reflects our broader foreign policy: ensuring that all Zimbabweans, regardless of political or social differences, have the opportunity to shape the country’s future. Political dialogue, reconciliation, and reform are crucial for a stable, prosperous society.”
Rey also noted that the DP4P initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 1 (poverty reduction), and complements Zimbabwean government initiatives like the Gukurahundi hearings by creating platforms for inclusive dialogue.
Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Norbert Mazunguye praised the DP4P initiative for its role in advancing Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which aims to build a just, peaceful, and inclusive society where human rights are respected and all citizens can actively shape their future.
“Achieving Vision 2030 requires a collective effort,” Mazunguye said. “The DP4P initiative plays a pivotal role in promoting peacebuilding, constitutionalism, and the SDGs, including gender equality (SDG 5) and reducing inequality (SDG 10).”