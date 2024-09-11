NITRAM chair reassures veterans: ZPRA properties return imminent

The issue surrounding the return of these properties remains emotional, with organisations such as the ZPRA Veterans Association voicing concerns about the handling of the process.
Nevertheless, NITRAM Properties and its board are confident the properties will be returned in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s promises.
“There is no reason for me to doubt His Excellency’s word that the properties will be returned,” Moyo stated during a press briefing at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Friday.
Moyo expressed confidence in the President’s commitment to returning the properties, which were confiscated under the Unlawful Organizations Act in 1982. He noted that a list of the identified properties had been submitted to the President’s office, marking a positive step forward.
“If the President had no intention of addressing this issue, he wouldn’t have accepted the list of properties,” Moyo added.
NITRAM Private Limited, the investment vehicle established by former ZPRA fighters, was funded through joint contributions from the veterans, who each donated $50 from their demobilization payouts after Zimbabwe’s independence.
These properties, crucial for the economic empowerment of ZPRA veterans, were seized in 1982 and transferred to the President in 1987.
However, the ZPRA Veterans Association has expressed concerns over the committee appointed to oversee the return of the properties. They accuse Moyo’s committee of positioning itself as the owners of NITRAM Private Limited instead of advocating for the removal of the caveat on the seized assets.
Moyo addressed these concerns, explaining that the committee was initially formed as an interim body in 2022 before evolving into a formal board, now led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and coordinated by Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube.
“The interim committee, established in 2023, was formalised into a substantive committee and then into a board. This leadership was chosen by a larger group of former ZPRA fighters,” Moyo explained.
Moyo assured veterans that the board has identified around 100 properties so far and that the list is still being compiled. He also refuted rumours that some properties had been sold, blaming such accusations on detractors seeking to create division among the veterans.
“There is no truth to claims that any properties have been sold. The properties are protected by title deeds and caveats, preventing any sales without due process,” he stated. Moyo added that anyone found to have sold the properties illegally would face legal action.
He noted that NITRAM Properties is relying on President Mnangagwa’s intervention to secure the return of all assets. The board has complied with all requirements set by the President, including compiling an inventory and database of prospective shareholders.
“While some comrades may feel the board is not doing enough, we have met all the requirements,” Moyo said, noting that the lists have been submitted to Vice President Mohadi and the board is awaiting further instructions.
Moyo urged patience among the ZPRA veterans, acknowledging their frustrations with the slow pace of the process.
“We appreciate the patience of our comrades as this issue is being handled at the highest levels. We are confident that the properties will be returned soon, as His Excellency is a listening President,” Moyo concluded. He reiterated the board’s commitment to resolving the matter during the veterans’ lifetimes.