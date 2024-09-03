Open Meetings This Week

“Open” means that the meetings will be open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Tuesday 3rd September at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing
Oral evidence from the Office of the Attorney-General on progress on the Disaster Risk Management Bill and the Provincial Councils and Administration Bills.
Venue: Committee Room 8, Second Floor, New Parliament Building.
Public Hearings on the Traditional Court System
Below is the schedule of public hearings to be held by the Thematic Committee on Culture and Heritage:
Harare Province
Date and time: Monday 2nd September, 9–11 a.m.
Venue: Stodart Hall, Mbare
Mashonaland West Province
Date and time: Monday 2nd September, 2–3 p.m.
Venue: Gonzoguzha Hall, Murombedzi
Midlands Province
Date and time: Tuesday 3rd September, 9–11 a.m.
Venue: Machakata Hall, Chiundura
Bulawayo Province
Date and time: Wednesday 4th September, 9–11 a.m.
Venue: Selborne Hotel
Matabeleland South Province
Date and time: Wednesday 4th September, 2–3 p.m.
Venue: Mthwakazi Hall, Filabusi
Masvingo Province
Date and time: Thursday 5th September, 9–11 a.m.
Venue: BSPZ Hall, Nyika
Manicaland Province
Date and time: Friday 6th September, 9–11 a.m.
Venue: Sanyandwe Hall, Mutasa RDC
Other portfolio and thematic committees will be holding 26 meetings during the week, but they will all be closed meetings.Post published in: Featured