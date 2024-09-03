2.9.2024 22:06
by Veritas

Open Meetings This Week

There is only one open Portfolio Committee meeting scheduled for this week, though the Senate Thematic Committee on Culture and Heritage will be holding open public hearings on the traditional court system.  Details are given below.

“Open” means that the meetings will be open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only.  Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.

Tuesday 3rd September at 10 am

Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing

Oral evidence from the Office of the Attorney-General on progress on the Disaster Risk Management Bill and the Provincial Councils and Administration Bills.

Venue:  Committee Room 8, Second Floor, New Parliament Building.

Public Hearings on the Traditional Court System

Below is the schedule of public hearings to be held by the Thematic Committee on Culture and Heritage:

Harare Province

Date and time:  Monday 2nd September, 9–11 a.m.

Venue:  Stodart Hall, Mbare

Mashonaland West Province

Date and time:  Monday 2nd September, 2–3 p.m.

Venue:  Gonzoguzha Hall, Murombedzi

Midlands Province

Date and time:  Tuesday 3rd September, 9–11 a.m.

Venue:  Machakata Hall, Chiundura

Bulawayo Province

Date and time:  Wednesday 4th September, 9–11 a.m.

Venue:  Selborne Hotel

Matabeleland South Province

Date and time:  Wednesday 4th September, 2–3 p.m.

Venue:  Mthwakazi Hall, Filabusi

Masvingo Province

Date and time:  Thursday 5th September, 9–11 a.m.

Venue:  BSPZ Hall, Nyika

Manicaland Province

Date and time:  Friday 6th September, 9–11 a.m.

Venue:  Sanyandwe Hall, Mutasa RDC

Other portfolio and thematic committees will be holding 26 meetings during the week, but they will all be closed meetings.

