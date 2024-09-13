Pakistan vs South Africa Women’s T20I Series Begins 16 September

This high-stakes series is more than just a battle for supremacy—it’s a crucial warm-up ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the UAE. With cricket fans eagerly anticipating the showdown, both teams are expected to showcase their strength and strategy ahead of the world stage.
The matches will be held under the floodlights at the iconic Multan Cricket Stadium, with the first two matches scheduled for prime time at 7 PM on 16 and 18 September, and the final match starting at 10 AM on 20 September. The series serves as an excellent opportunity for both sides to fine-tune their squads and gain valuable match experience before heading to the UAE.
- Match 1: 16 September, 7 PM
- Match 2: 18 September, 7 PM
- Match 3: 20 September, 10 AM
Following the conclusion of the series, both teams will depart from Lahore to head to Dubai, with South Africa scheduled to fly out on 21 September and Pakistan on 23 September.