The illusion of success: why Zimbabwe must reevaluate its obsession with flashy wealth

We need to have an honest, uncomfortable conversation about what it truly means to be successful in our society.
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Somewhere along the line, our collective compass broke.
We stopped measuring success by tangible output, ethical integrity, and sustainable value creation.
Instead, we began worshipping the performative display of affluence: lavish European vacations, designer wardrobes, multi-million-dollar mansions, and social media feeds drenched in opulence.
In doing so, we have created a culture where the appearance of wealth is rewarded far more generously than the hard work required to build it honestly.
The recent court appearance of a local business director is a stark reminder of how easily we fall for the illusion.
Just last year, she was the epitome of young Zimbabwean corporate achievement—feted at corporate galas, handed business leadership awards, and invited to address aspiring entrepreneurs at women’s empowerment platforms.
Her social media was a gallery of enviable jet-setting across Paris, Rome, Berlin, and Madrid.
Yet today, she stands accused of defrauding desperate clients out of over US$634,000 and ZiG1.2 million through a phantom car importation scheme.
The victims lost their hard-earned savings while the public cheered on a glittering lifestyle funded, prosecutors allege, by the very proceeds of that failure to deliver.
Why did no one stop to ask simple, fundamental questions?
How does a four-year-old vehicle procurement business generate the vast profit margins required to fund European birthday tours and endless luxury?
The reality is that our society rarely asks how the money was made, provided the person spending it puts on a good show.
This gullibility extends far beyond mid-level corporate figures.
It has infected our broader national culture, where self-proclaimed tycoons and “youngest billionaires” are lionized despite dark clouds of suspicion surrounding their fortunes.
Consider the spectacle of individuals who routinely dish out luxury vehicles, stacks of cash, and lavish gifts to social media influencers, musicians, clergy, and political figures, all while flaunting private jets and sprawling estates.
When investigative journalists and foreign authorities point out serious allegations of corruption, money laundering, or illicit trade, our public response is all too often a collective shrug—or worse, defensive admiration.
Authorities turn a blind eye, and the public dubs them “philanthropists.”
Gifting a fleet of sport utility vehicles to celebrities is not philanthropy.
It is high-profile public relations designed to buy social immunity and distract from the absence of legitimate enterprise.
We must return to the absolute basics of wealth creation and economics.
Money that is earned through real sweat, strategic vision, and personal risk is respected by those who earn it.
Legitimate entrepreneurs understand the weight of capital, the cost of labor, and the volatility of markets.
Consequently, true wealth is rarely thrown around with reckless abandon.
If we look at actual global builders of wealth, the contrast could not be sharper.
Genuine billionaires do not build legacies by handing out luxury SUVs to popular singers or throwing wads of cash at crowds.
Figures like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, or George Soros direct their vast fortunes into institutional philanthropy—funding medical research to eradicate diseases, supporting global public education, building infrastructure, and advancing scientific innovation.
Their giving is deliberate, structured, and aimed at systemic transformation, not personal adulation.
Even closer to home, Africa’s most enduring industrialists and value-creators build factories, employ tens of thousands, invest in power grids, and establish supply chains that outlive them.
They do not rely on Instagram validation to prove their worth.
It is time for Zimbabwe to recalibrate its values and adopt a far more critical eye toward those who claim to be “success stories.”
We must stop mistaking loud spending for quiet competence.
Real business success must be redefined by metrics that actually matter to a developing nation.
True success is creating sustainable jobs that pay decent, living wages to ordinary citizens.
It is building enterprises that manufacture goods locally, export services, and contribute meaningfully to the national treasury through taxes.
It is demonstrated by ethical governance, transparent operations, and products or services that solve real problems for real people.
A successful businessperson is one whose business leaves the community richer, not one who grows rich by leaving their clients impoverished.
Until we learn to celebrate the quiet, ethical entrepreneurs who build brick by brick, rather than the flashy figures who flaunt unearned riches, we will continue to fall victim to crooks, fraudsters, and charlatans.
It is time to stop worshipping the illusion of success and start demanding the real thing.
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